Economia e lavoro



Inps: proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pensions abroad

mercoledì, 29 dicembre 2021, 15:22

As from 7 february 2022, pension beneficiaries who collect their pension in the American Continent, in the Scandinavian Countries, in the Eastern European and neighbouring Countries, in Asia, and in the Middle and Far East, will be receiving a proof of life form from Citibank NA.

The proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pensions abroad is of importance since, the difficulty in getting thorough, updated and timely information as regards beneficiaries’ death occurrences may, indeed, place the Inps at risk of paying undue sums. The said proof of life procedure is carried out by Citibank NA, the credit Institution which sees to pension payment abroad on behalf of the Inps.

Therefore, as from 7 February 2022, Citibank will send the proof of life forms to pension beneficiaries residing in the above-mentioned geographic Areas, to be returned to the bank within June 7th, 2022. Failing to return the relevant certificate, July 2022 pension rate will be paid cash at the Western Union counters and, should the beneficiary fail to either withdraw his/her pension in person or return his/her proof of life certificate by July 19th 2022, the next month pension payment will be suspended starting from August 2022.

The Inps has provided for pensioners to submit their proof of life certificates over a period of four months so that they do not need to haste calling at the consular offices, Patronati or local authorities as soon as they receive their letters, as they did in the past, also in view of the need to avoid dangerous gatherings, given the continuing health risks related to the latest pandemic wave.

Notably, the Inps and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have also agreed on a shared project allowing pensioners to interact with consular offices via a video call service. The agreement also provides for the following steps to submit the proof of life certificates:



the pension beneficiary who has received the official proof of life form by ordinary mail from Citibank NA, reporting, among others, his/her personal details, Inps reference number and Citibank NA identification code, proceeds to fill it out by also indicating his/her telephone number and e-mail address, signing it and specifying the date of submission;

the pension beneficiary sends a digital copy of the said form as well as of his/her identity document to the institutional e-mail address of his/her Country of residence local consular office, which sees to get in touch with the pensioner via e-mail, if the relevant address is indicated on the form, or via the video call services available through the most popular web applications, such as Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex or Whatsapp, if his/her telephone number is indicated on the form;

in this way, the consular office may certify the pensioner’s proof of life by actually seeing him/her, also checking the accuracy of the data reported in the form previously received by the consular office via e-mail together with the digital copy of the identity document, against those reported in the original identity document the pensioner will be invited to show during the video call;

the consular officer may certify the pensioner’s proof of life by accessing the Citibank NA web portal available to duly authorised officials. In this case, the authorised consular officer shall still request the pensioner to send the consular office the original form, duly dated and signed, by ordinary mail, in order for it to be kept in the relevant documentary file;

should the consular officer not be authorized to access the Citibank NA web portal, during the video call, the pensioner will be requested to send the original proof of life form, duly dated and signed, by ordinary mail, to the address of the consular office, in order for the form to be validated according to the usual procedure; after that, the consular office will send the original form to Citibank NA, at "PO Box 4873, Worthing BN99 3BG, United Kingdom", by ordinary mail.

Therefore, pension beneficiaries are kindly requested to make sure that their e-mail address and telephone number are always reported in the proof of life form to be returned to Citibank NA in order to have the possibility to activate the said video call service.

Patronati officers, duly authorised to access the Citibank NA web portal and considered as acceptable witness will also be allowed to avail themselves of the video call services to validate the proof of life forms. Notably, however, this is in addition to but does not replace the standard procedure providing for the physical presence of the pensioner to be assessed by a qualified person, acting as an acceptable witness, authorized to endorse the signing of the pensioner’s proof of life form.

Besides this, please note that not only will beneficiaries have four months at their disposal to fulfil their obligations, but also that, based on each foreign Country’s legislation, a significant number of qualified officials, are authorized to certify the beneficiaries’ proof of life forms. Should the beneficiary not be able to fill in the official form, Citibank NA will also accept unofficial proof of life forms issued by local authorities, in their quality of acceptable witnesses, as available in the various geographic Areas and listed on the relevant Citibank NA web page. Moreover, with regard to consular offices, upon request of the Inps, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a circular note whereby they are requested to consider the proof of life certification as one of the high priority, undeferrable administrative services to be guaranteed to pension beneficiaries residing abroad despite the lock-down measure put in place due to the health emergency.

Finally, the scheduling of the second step of the proof of life campaign referring to the years 2022 and 2023 has also been agreed upon with the bank. It will involve pensioners residing in Europe, except for the Scandinavian and Eastern European Countries; Africa and the Austral Continent. Therefore, as from 14 September 2022 Citibank will send the proof of life forms to pension beneficiaries residing in the above-mentioned geographic Areas, to be returned to the bank within 12 January 2023. Failing to complete the relevant proof of life procedure within the said deadline, February 2023 pension rate will be paid cash at the Western Union counters and, should the beneficiary fail to either withdraw his/her pension in person or return his/her proof of life certificate by February 19th 2023, the next month pension payment will be suspended starting from March 2023.

Updated information on the proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pension abroad can be found on the Inps web site devoted page, titled: Accertamento esistenza in vita dei pensionati che riscuotono all'estero (i.e. proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pension abroad).