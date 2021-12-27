Inps: proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pensions abroad

Anno XI
mercoledì, 29 dicembre 2021 - Giornale non vaccinato
Economia e lavoro
mercoledì, 29 dicembre 2021, 15:22
As from 7 february 2022, pension beneficiaries who collect their pension in the American Continent, in the Scandinavian Countries, in the Eastern European and neighbouring Countries, in Asia, and in the Middle and Far East, will be receiving a proof of life form from Citibank NA.
The proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pensions abroad is of importance since, the difficulty in getting thorough, updated and timely information as regards beneficiaries’ death occurrences may, indeed, place the Inps at risk of paying undue sums. The said proof of life procedure is carried out by Citibank NA, the credit Institution which sees to pension payment abroad on behalf of the Inps.
Therefore, as from 7 February 2022, Citibank will send the proof of life forms to pension beneficiaries residing in the above-mentioned geographic Areas, to be returned to the bank within June 7th, 2022. Failing to return the relevant certificate, July 2022 pension rate will be paid cash at the Western Union counters and, should the beneficiary fail to either withdraw his/her pension in person or return his/her proof of life certificate by July 19th 2022, the next month pension payment will be suspended starting from August 2022.
The Inps has provided for pensioners to submit their proof of life certificates over a period of four months so that they do not need to haste calling at the consular offices, Patronati or local authorities as soon as they receive their letters, as they did in the past, also in view of the need to avoid dangerous gatherings, given the continuing health risks related to the latest pandemic wave.
Notably, the Inps and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have also agreed on a shared project allowing pensioners to interact with consular offices via a video call service. The agreement also provides for the following steps to submit the proof of life certificates:
Therefore, pension beneficiaries are kindly requested to make sure that their e-mail address and telephone number are always reported in the proof of life form to be returned to Citibank NA in order to have the possibility to activate the said video call service.
Patronati officers, duly authorised to access the Citibank NA web portal and considered as acceptable witness will also be allowed to avail themselves of the video call services to validate the proof of life forms. Notably, however, this is in addition to but does not replace the standard procedure providing for the physical presence of the pensioner to be assessed by a qualified person, acting as an acceptable witness, authorized to endorse the signing of the pensioner’s proof of life form.
Besides this, please note that not only will beneficiaries have four months at their disposal to fulfil their obligations, but also that, based on each foreign Country’s legislation, a significant number of qualified officials, are authorized to certify the beneficiaries’ proof of life forms. Should the beneficiary not be able to fill in the official form, Citibank NA will also accept unofficial proof of life forms issued by local authorities, in their quality of acceptable witnesses, as available in the various geographic Areas and listed on the relevant Citibank NA web page. Moreover, with regard to consular offices, upon request of the Inps, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a circular note whereby they are requested to consider the proof of life certification as one of the high priority, undeferrable administrative services to be guaranteed to pension beneficiaries residing abroad despite the lock-down measure put in place due to the health emergency.
Finally, the scheduling of the second step of the proof of life campaign referring to the years 2022 and 2023 has also been agreed upon with the bank. It will involve pensioners residing in Europe, except for the Scandinavian and Eastern European Countries; Africa and the Austral Continent. Therefore, as from 14 September 2022 Citibank will send the proof of life forms to pension beneficiaries residing in the above-mentioned geographic Areas, to be returned to the bank within 12 January 2023. Failing to complete the relevant proof of life procedure within the said deadline, February 2023 pension rate will be paid cash at the Western Union counters and, should the beneficiary fail to either withdraw his/her pension in person or return his/her proof of life certificate by February 19th 2023, the next month pension payment will be suspended starting from March 2023.
Updated information on the proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pension abroad can be found on the Inps web site devoted page, titled: Accertamento esistenza in vita dei pensionati che riscuotono all'estero (i.e. proof of life procedure concerning beneficiaries who collect their pension abroad).
Questo articolo è stato letto volte.
mercoledì, 29 dicembre 2021, 17:02
Aumento di casi Covid e quarantene, servizio bus a rischio In tutta la Toscana circa 400 autisti a casa per malattia. “Purtroppo, la situazione dell’espansione della quarta ondata della pandemia si sta aggravando in modo veloce e senza soluzione di continuità, con punte di criticità superiori alla media nell’area fiorentina.
mercoledì, 29 dicembre 2021, 15:31
Significativi investimenti (27 milioni di euro) tra lavori ordinari e straordinari che servono perla sicurezza idrogeologica del territorio, il funzionamento delle opere esistenti e la realizzazione delle nuove. Un lavoro complesso e quotidiano su corsi d'acqua, laghi e bacini di bonifica, con un occhio di riguardo per la tutela dell'ambiente,...
martedì, 28 dicembre 2021, 11:09
Il dato emerge dall'Osservatorio della Fondazione Nazionale dei Commercialisti che ha analizzato l'impatto dell'emergenza da Covid-19 nel 2020 su oltre 600.000 bilanci delle società di capitali. Lo studio evidenzia come la crisi sia diversificata a seconda del territorio, della classe dimensionale e del settore di attività economica
martedì, 28 dicembre 2021, 09:51
Ristoranti e alberghi inesorabilmente vuoti per questo fine 2021. Molte attività hanno deciso di chiudere, perché non ci sono prenotazioni e nemmeno si trova il personale, già carente prima del boom di contagi per la variante Omicron
lunedì, 27 dicembre 2021, 17:10
“La cancellazione del tetto Isee per il Superbonus 110 per cento sulle unità abitative indipendenti e la modifica delle disposizioni del decreto antifrodi sono elementi molto positivi per dare continuità alle misure di incentivazione e rispondono alle richieste della Cna”
lunedì, 27 dicembre 2021, 12:40
Poter attivare una progettazione adeguata e rapidamente disponibile rappresenterà a breve un elemento decisivo per accedere ai fondi dell’ormai ‘famoso’ Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza (PNRR)